Brookstone Capital Management Has $26.26 Million Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,914 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Brookstone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.17% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $26,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 334,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,781,000 after buying an additional 153,325 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 31,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $117.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.23. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.98 and a 12-month high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

