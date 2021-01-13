Brookstone Capital Management Has $7.48 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 91,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after acquiring an additional 9,322 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $109.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.49 and its 200 day moving average is $95.97. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $110.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a market cap of $193.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.