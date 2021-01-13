Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,851 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $44,000.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $48.73 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $49.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.72.

