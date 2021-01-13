Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 159,879 Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) by 115.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 297,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,879 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.88% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF worth $12,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 40.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 123,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 35,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 186,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AOM opened at $43.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.60. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $33.58 and a 52-week high of $43.60.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.