Brookstone Capital Management Sells 20,784 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,784 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 3.0% of Brookstone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $76,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 1,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $13,334,000. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $313.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $311.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.14. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $319.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.561 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

