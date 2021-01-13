BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRT is a real estate investment trust. BRT’s primary business activity is to originate and hold for investment for its own account, senior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and, to a lesser extent, junior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and senior mortgage loans secured by undeveloped real property. “

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BRT. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered BRT Apartments from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on BRT Apartments in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised BRT Apartments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.83.

NYSE BRT opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. BRT Apartments has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average of $12.65.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 37.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRT. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in BRT Apartments by 82.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 132,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 59,935 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 125,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 51,337 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 5,712.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 30,845 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in BRT Apartments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in BRT Apartments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.34% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRT Apartments (BRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.