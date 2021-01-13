Brunswick (BC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Brunswick (NYSE: BC) in the last few weeks:

1/12/2021 – Brunswick had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $93.00 to $102.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/7/2021 – Brunswick was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/4/2021 – Brunswick had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $81.00 to $88.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/23/2020 – Brunswick was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/1/2020 – Brunswick was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/23/2020 – Brunswick was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/20/2020 – Brunswick had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $79.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

BC opened at $88.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.76. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.78.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth about $30,554,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $691,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the third quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 23.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

