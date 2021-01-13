BTC Lite Reaches Market Capitalization of $182,536.84 (BTCL)

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 13th. BTC Lite has a total market capitalization of $182,536.84 and approximately $67.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BTC Lite has traded up 115.3% against the US dollar. One BTC Lite coin can now be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00045757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.48 or 0.00405472 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00042585 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,510.85 or 0.04330092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00013559 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BTC Lite

BTCL is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org . The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

BTC Lite can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

