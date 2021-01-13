BTR Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,480 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tatro Capital LLC increased its position in Walmart by 3.5% in the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 18.4% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Walmart by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 1,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 4.2% during the third quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total value of $39,106,600.00. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total value of $78,614,666.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $967,071,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,475,000 shares of company stock worth $1,388,575,145 over the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. MKM Partners increased their target price on Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.82.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.68 on Tuesday, reaching $148.97. 7,760,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,346,467. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.