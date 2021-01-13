BTR Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,698 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 21.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,792,598,000 after acquiring an additional 876,624 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after acquiring an additional 551,799 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 86.2% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $389,451,000 after acquiring an additional 507,918 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2,325.2% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 304,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $107,921,000 after acquiring an additional 291,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 15.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,797,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $545,119,000 after acquiring an additional 240,891 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,376 shares of company stock worth $7,187,423. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.64.

COST stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $364.20. 2,380,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732,484. The company has a market cap of $161.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $373.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.