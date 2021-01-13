BTR Capital Management Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $58,000. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $50.11. 18,121,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,342,143. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.91.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub lowered The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.65.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

