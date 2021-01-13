BTR Capital Management Inc. Has $13.68 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

BTR Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 2.1% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $13,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 25.2% in the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,198,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,576,000 after buying an additional 25,958 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.69.

NYSE:PG opened at $137.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a market cap of $339.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

In other news, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 34,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,831,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,815,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 663,635 shares of company stock worth $93,052,467. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

