BTR Capital Management Inc. Has $314,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,012,831,000 after buying an additional 2,388,836 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,583,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $861,421,000 after acquiring an additional 577,342 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 690,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $375,803,000 after acquiring an additional 148,192 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 315,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,669,000 after acquiring an additional 129,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,359,000 after acquiring an additional 77,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total value of $2,411,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total transaction of $127,179.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,018 shares of company stock worth $3,209,898 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $795.00 to $802.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $684.17.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $11.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $777.74. The company had a trading volume of 675,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,038. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $118.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $713.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $622.53. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $779.31.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.