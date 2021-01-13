BTR Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 44.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 115.2% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $100,851.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,995,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,042,861.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $76,880.00. Insiders have acquired 10,905 shares of company stock worth $213,546 in the last three months. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EPD traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $22.41. 10,658,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,065,109. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $29.22.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

EPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.07.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

