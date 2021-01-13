BTR Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors grew its position in shares of Comcast by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,382,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Comcast by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,119,490 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $98,048,000 after buying an additional 721,524 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in Comcast by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 24,273 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,515 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in Comcast by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,317,765 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $60,960,000 after buying an additional 400,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.01. 20,908,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,683,607. The stock has a market cap of $228.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.87.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.57.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

