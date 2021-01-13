BTR Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 12.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 19.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 20.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the third quarter valued at about $195,000. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BAX. BidaskClub raised shares of Baxter International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.94.

BAX stock opened at $80.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.11 and its 200 day moving average is $81.72. The stock has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.65. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.10 and a 1-year high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

