BTR Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,740 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

BTR Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,777 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Grace Capital bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $53.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America cut Intel to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, 140166 boosted their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.81.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.