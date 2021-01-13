Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the December 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BHLL opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. Bunker Hill Mining has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43. The stock has a market cap of $62.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 10.36.
About Bunker Hill Mining
