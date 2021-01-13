Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the December 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BHLL opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. Bunker Hill Mining has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43. The stock has a market cap of $62.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 10.36.

About Bunker Hill Mining

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties. The company focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Bunker Hill mine, which includes 440 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 5700 acres located in Idaho.

