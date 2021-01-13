Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.28% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BVRDF remained flat at $$26.96 during trading on Tuesday. 37 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169. Bureau Veritas has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $28.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products.

