Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Raises Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 1.2% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,506,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $465,697,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $984,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $848,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,352,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,671,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.58 and a 200-day moving average of $63.65. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $108.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

In other news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $499,572.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,942.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

