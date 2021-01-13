Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 500 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 76.0% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.61.

NYSE ED opened at $67.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.31. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

