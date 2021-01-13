Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 6,581 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,581 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,382,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767,051 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2,239.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 917,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,483,000 after buying an additional 877,870 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 123.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,362,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,763,000 after acquiring an additional 753,285 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 26.1% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,433,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,859,000 after acquiring an additional 710,250 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,707,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,668,000 after acquiring an additional 649,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.88. The stock had a trading volume of 36,602,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,476,344. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $69.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.60.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. Truist Financial increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.30.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.