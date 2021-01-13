Burst (BURST) One Day Trading Volume Hits $10,806.00

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Burst coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Burst has a total market cap of $4.62 million and approximately $10,806.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Burst has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar.

About Burst

BURST is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,113,073,246 coins. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Burst can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

