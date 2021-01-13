Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYH. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,833,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,366,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,270,000 after acquiring an additional 9,956 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 8,143 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $253.31 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $156.17 and a one year high of $256.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $243.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.77.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

