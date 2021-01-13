C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.89.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Stephens cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 173.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.2% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 82.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHRW traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.90. 925,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,574. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $56.94 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.08.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. On average, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

