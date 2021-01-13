Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Trading 7.2% Higher

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)’s share price traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.61 and last traded at $14.53. 263,404 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 152,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Cabaletta Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cabaletta Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cabaletta Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average of $12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.52 million, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. Equities analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 298,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $4,395,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 302,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $3,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 685,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,426,500 over the last 90 days. 6.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:CABA)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

