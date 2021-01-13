Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Now Covered by KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Caesars Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.78.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CZR traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.52. 2,046,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,405,920. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 3.12. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $80.69.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by ($3.77). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -9.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $3,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,030.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein sold 9,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total value of $661,523.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,603.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,504 shares of company stock worth $4,344,399. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 196,890 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 20.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 14.2% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 18,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 100,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 6.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.