Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CRNCY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Cairn Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Cairn Energy to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Cairn Energy to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Cairn Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.75.

OTCMKTS CRNCY opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 2.25. Cairn Energy has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $5.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.91.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

