Cairn Homes plc (CRN.L) (LON:CRN) Sets New 1-Year High at $92.40

Cairn Homes plc (CRN.L) (LON:CRN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 92.40 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 90.30 ($1.18), with a volume of 48051 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.01 ($0.01).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 26.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £709.73 million and a P/E ratio of 20.45.

In related news, insider Alan McIntosh purchased 32,897,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £27,963,262.60 ($36,534,181.60).

Cairn Homes plc operates as a homebuilder in Ireland. The company develops and sells residential properties. It is also involved in the rental of properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

