Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL.L) (LON:CMCL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL.L) (LON:CMCL) announced a dividend on Monday, January 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL.L)’s previous dividend of $0.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of CMCL opened at GBX 1,216 ($15.89) on Wednesday. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 582 ($7.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,900 ($24.82). The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of £147.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,224.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,382.59.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals; and silver. It primarily holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

