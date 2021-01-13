Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Short Interest Down 96.5% in December

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 96.5% from the December 15th total of 452,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Calfrac Well Services stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.36. 9,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,890. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.33. Calfrac Well Services has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.96.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Calfrac Well Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $0.19.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

