Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCDX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCDX) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the December 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LCDX stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 43,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,307. Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $6.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.66.

Get Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics alerts:

About Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc, a medical technologies company, designs, develops, and markets imaging solutions that shows tissue at the cellular level in the United States. The company provides VivaScope 1500, a reflectance confocal imaging system that enables clinicians and researchers to capture confocal images that depict cellular structures of living tissue; and VivaScope 3000, a hand-held in vivo reflectance confocal microscope for skin imaging.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.