Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) rose 8.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.24 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 8,820,625 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 6,550,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.91.

Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Camber Energy had a negative return on equity of 102.50% and a negative net margin of 2,165.26%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas. As of March 31, 2020, its total estimated proved reserves were 133,442 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 54,850 barrels of crude oil reserves, 43,955 barrels of NGL reserves, and 207,823 million cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

