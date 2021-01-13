Campbell Capital Management Inc. Invests $594,000 in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,257,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 606.3% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 505,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,689,000 after purchasing an additional 433,524 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 14.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,851,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $272,961,000 after purchasing an additional 355,500 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 109.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 612,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,736,000 after purchasing an additional 320,784 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 118.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 293,618 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,052,000 after purchasing an additional 158,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AYI. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.90.

NYSE:AYI traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.90. 332,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.74 and a 200 day moving average of $105.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.46 and a 1-year high of $129.07.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.31 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

