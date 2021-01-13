Campbell Capital Management Inc. Purchases 5,000 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions makes up about 1.2% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 76.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 46.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.24.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $1,228,696.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,923.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $1,679,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,709,432.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,794 shares of company stock valued at $8,500,206 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.89. 1,142,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,210. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.90 and a 12-month high of $165.99. The firm has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.