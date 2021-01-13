Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Campbell Soup from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $45.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.07 and its 200 day moving average is $48.74. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 7,661.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 592,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,661,000 after purchasing an additional 16,893 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. 51.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

