Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Position Trimmed by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd lowered its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,227,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,928,000 after buying an additional 919,799 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,913,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,508,000 after buying an additional 732,451 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 12.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,068,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,053,000 after purchasing an additional 222,515 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,251,000 after buying an additional 245,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Campbell Soup by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,334,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,550,000 after purchasing an additional 166,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

NYSE CPB opened at $45.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.85. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $57.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.74.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, January 9th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

