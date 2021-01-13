Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to Post FY2022 Earnings of $9.23 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 10th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine forecasts that the bank will earn $9.23 per share for the year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share.

CM has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.81.

Shares of CM stock opened at $89.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $46.45 and a one year high of $89.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.096 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 28th. This represents a $4.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 179.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 187,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,533,000 after purchasing an additional 13,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

