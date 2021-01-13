Canadian Tire Co., Limited (CTC.TO) (TSE:CTC) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (CTC.TO) (TSE:CTC) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$209.00 and last traded at C$209.00. Approximately 471 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 809 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$208.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$207.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$210.78.

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (CTC.TO) (TSE:CTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.99 by C$0.94. The company had revenue of C$3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.84 billion.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting goods, and petroleum under the Canadian Tire, PartSource, Petroleum, Gas+, Party City, Mark's, Mark's Work Wearhouse, L'Ãquipeur, Helly Hansen, SportChek, Sports Experts, Atmosphere, Pro Hockey Life, National Sports, Sports Rousseau, and Hockey Experts banners.

