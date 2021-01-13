Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 18,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 319,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,577,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weather Gauge Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COF. TheStreet raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.21.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.76. 2,912,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,460,508. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $111.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.38. The company has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 32,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $2,434,119.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,560,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,293,041.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 382,512 shares of company stock valued at $31,976,610. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

