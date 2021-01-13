Carbon (CRBN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $71,263.00

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last week, Carbon has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One Carbon token can now be bought for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Carbon has a market capitalization of $520,127.85 and approximately $71,263.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00025118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00112540 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00265306 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00063199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00062848 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Carbon Token Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 41,194,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,874,711 tokens. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio

Buying and Selling Carbon

Carbon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

