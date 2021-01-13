Cardano Market Capitalization Reaches $9.05 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000838 BTC on major exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion and $2.99 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00016745 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00093499 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001249 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00009169 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00008266 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002048 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.