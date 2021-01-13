Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Shares Down 4%

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) shares dropped 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.39 and last traded at $17.59. Approximately 1,059,080 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 828,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.32.

CRDF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardiff Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

The firm has a market cap of $630.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.28.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 4,990.52% and a negative return on equity of 95.03%. Equities analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $637,000. Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,711,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 187.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 171,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 111,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,099,000. 52.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

