CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Mizuho from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CTRE. KeyCorp raised CareTrust REIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank raised CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised CareTrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of CTRE opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.11. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $23.83.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.10). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the third quarter worth $560,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 22.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 112,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 81.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 353,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 159,021 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 14.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 9.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,127,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,063,000 after acquiring an additional 95,805 shares during the period. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

