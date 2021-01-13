Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company.

CABGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

CABGY stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.95. 95,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,651. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. Carlsberg A/S has a 52 week low of $18.49 and a 52 week high of $32.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.87.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

