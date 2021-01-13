CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Receives $17.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.20.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CarParts.com in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of PRTS traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.54. 102,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,486,861. CarParts.com has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $17.29. The stock has a market cap of $648.93 million, a PE ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $117.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.53 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 123.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CarParts.com will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joshua L. Berman sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $901,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,056.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mehran Nia sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,398.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,496,404 shares of company stock worth $21,287,504 in the last ninety days. 46.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 50.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

