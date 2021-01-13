Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TAST shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

In related news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman purchased 56,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $295,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 106,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAST. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 293.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at $184,000. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $6.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,849. The firm has a market cap of $328.70 million, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.24. Carrols Restaurant Group has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $7.57.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $407.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.16 million. Analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

