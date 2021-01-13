Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.25% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Carter Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Carter Bank & Trust. It offer checking, savings, retirement, money market accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit as well as loans. Carter Bankshares Inc., formerly known as Carter Bank & Trust, is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Carter Bankshares from $11.00 to $13.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Carter Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CARE traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.28. The stock had a trading volume of 23,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,091. Carter Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.04.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARE. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 225.9% in the third quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 228,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 158,292 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 472.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 48,200 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 86,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 33,996 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 63,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 21,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investment; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

