Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $230.00 to $276.00. The stock traded as high as $295.15 and last traded at $291.88, with a volume of 37068 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $288.44.

CVNA has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Carvana from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $272.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.54.

In other news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $925,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,435,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.55, for a total transaction of $2,175,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,584,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,783,839 shares of company stock worth $674,898,790 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Carvana by 22.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Carvana during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.66 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

