Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $195.10 Million

Brokerages expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) will post $195.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $193.20 million to $197.00 million. Casella Waste Systems posted sales of $193.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full-year sales of $771.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $767.50 million to $774.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $829.75 million, with estimates ranging from $818.10 million to $836.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.12 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CWST shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Casella Waste Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $58.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 75.78 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $63.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.09.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $1,222,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,301,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 102.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 203.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

